"That unmistakable power and precision left many of the video’s nearly two million YouTube videos feeling deeply uneasy.Boston Dynamics latest video shows a herd of robotic dogs hauling a massive truck with ease | Washington Post
“Boston Dynamics CEO: “Okay, team. We haven’t freaked out the YouTube crowd in about two weeks,” a viewer named Scott Davidson wrote. "We need to stay on top of it. What have you got?”
“Wow now that they are making an army all they need to do is give those spots mounted machine guns and the end of the world is near,” another viewer with the name BlitzSterz added.
Boston Dynamics appears to delight in dropping simple yet startling videos without warning, revealing stunning advances in robotic technology without much context or comment. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their latest video, but a caption at the bottom hinted at the machine’s commercial debut:
“These Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon,” the caption states."
