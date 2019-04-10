This article and the related Facebook post, Making It Easier to Honor a Loved One on Facebook After They Pass Away | Facebook Newsroom, provide a case study in the art of context-framing with titles
"On Tuesday, Facebook announced several changes aimed at easing users’ grief. The social media company is using artificial intelligence “to minimize experiences that might be painful,” Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, said in a statement posted to the company’s website.Facebook Seeks to Stop Asking Users to Wish Dead Friends Happy Birthday | NYT
“We use AI to help keep it from showing up in places that might cause distress, like recommending that person be invited to events or sending a birthday reminder to their friends,” Ms. Sandberg said. “We’re working to get better and faster at this.”"
