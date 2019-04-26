Also see Regulators Around the World are Circling Facebook | NYT
"With $23 billion in cash on hand, Facebook will see a $5 billion fine as simply the cost of doing business. Needless to say, this is not how fines are supposed to work. Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at N.Y.U. and my co-host on the podcast Pivot, calls it the “algebra of deterrence,” by which he means a price and a punishment that makes certain you will not do a bad thing again.Facebook’s Little Fine | NYT
Five billion dollars is not that price. “Put another zero on it and then we can start talking,” said Mr. Galloway this week."
