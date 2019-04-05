"... going back to the drawing board"
"This week, Vox and other outlets reported that Google’s newly created AI ethics board was falling apart amid controversy over several of the board members.Exclusive: Google cancels AI ethics board in response to outcry | Vox
Well, it’s officially done falling apart — it’s been canceled. Google told Vox on Thursday that it’s pulling the plug on the ethics board.
The board survived for barely more than one week. Founded to guide “responsible development of AI” at Google, it would have had eight members and met four times over the course of 2019 to consider concerns about Google’s AI program. Those concerns include how AI can enable authoritarian states, how AI algorithms produce disparate outcomes, whether to work on military applications of AI, and more. But it ran into problems from the start."
No comments:
Post a Comment