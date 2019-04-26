Tangentially, see Apple actually reducing dependence on Amazon cloud services | Cult of Mac, which notes "While Apple spent $370 million on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2018, that’s down from $775 million in the previous year, a year-over-year decrease of 52%, according to The Information."
"Amazon Web Services reported revenue growth of 41% on Thursday, as the cloud-computing division continues to provide substantial profit for its parent company.Amazon Web Services revenue grew 41% in the first quarter | CNBC
Sales at AWS rose to $7.7 billion from $5.44 billion a year earlier, beating the $7.69 billion average analyst estimate, according to FactSet. AWS revenue represented 13% of total sales at Amazon, up from 10% in the fourth quarter.
AWS remains the dominant provider of cloud servers and storage to businesses looking to offload their data center infrastructure, but Microsoft Azure is rapidly becoming a stronger competitor and is winning notable deals, particularly in retail. Microsoft said on Wednesday that Azure revenue surged 73% in the latest quarter, helping the company top analyst estimates for profit and sales."
