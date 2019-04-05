Also see One of Google's top A.I. people just joined Apple | CNBC
"Apple has poached another of Google’s top artificial intelligence researchers as part of the ongoing battle between tech companies to grab top AI talent.Apple has poached another of Google’s top AI researchers | The Verge
Ian Goodfellow is one of the most prominent names in artificial intelligence, and previously worked at both Google and the Elon Musk-founded lab OpenAI. But, as first reported by CNBC, Goodfellow recently updated his LinkedIn profile to note that he is now working at Apple as a director for machine learning at the company’s Special Projects group.
It’s not the first time Apple has used Google as an AI talent incubator, with the iPhonemaker luring away Goodfellow’s former boss, Google’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, last April."
