Evidently Trump no longer loves Wikileaks
"In the last administration, Attorney General Eric Holder decided against pursuing prosecution of Assange out of concern that WikiLeaks’ argument that it is a journalistic organization would raise thorny First Amendment issues and set an unwelcome precedent.WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police after being evicted from Ecuador’s embassy in London | Washington Post
The Trump administration, however, revisited the question of prosecuting members of WikiLeaks, and last November a court filing error revealed that Assange had been charged under seal.
Conspiracy, theft of government property or violating the Espionage Act are among the possible charges."
