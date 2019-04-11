Thursday, April 11, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police after being evicted from Ecuador’s embassy in London | Washington Post

Evidently Trump no longer loves Wikileaks
"In the last administration, Attorney General Eric Holder decided against pursuing prosecution of Assange out of concern that WikiLeaks’ argument that it is a journalistic organization would raise thorny First Amendment issues and set an unwelcome precedent.

The Trump administration, however, revisited the question of prosecuting members of WikiLeaks, and last November a court filing error revealed that Assange had been charged under seal.

Conspiracy, theft of government property or violating the Espionage Act are among the possible charges."
