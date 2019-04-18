On a related note, see Apple, Qualcomm will bring you a 5G iPhone -- just not this year | CNET
""Apple will continue to build its internal expertise as a very long-term potential second vertically integrated source to Qualcomm," Matt Ramsay, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said. "But we do believe that Qualcomm’s 5G leadership has resulted in Qualcomm being the sole-source modem supplier for Apple’s 5G lineup over the next 5-plus years."Apple’s Settlement With Qualcomm Starts the Clock on Its Own 5G Modem | Bloomberg
Still, Apple isn’t giving up on its goal to be self-sufficient when it comes to modems. While its legal battle with Qualcomm raged, Apple began work on its own component. It has teams dedicated to this in San Diego, Cupertino, California, and Munich, Germany.
There are a couple hundred Apple engineers working on modems in the UTC innovation hub of San Diego, people with knowledge of the matter said. This team will also integrate 5G modems from Qualcomm into future iPhones, and support Intel modems for the current models, said these people, asking not to be identified discussing private work. Apple plans to hire hundreds more for the initiative."
