In other inscrutable intelligence news, see A new bill would force companies to check their algorithms for bias | The Verge for an overview of the Algorithmic Accountability Act (pdf)
"Republicans led by Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday pilloried Facebook, Google and Twitter over allegations they censor conservative users and content online, threatening federal regulation in response to claims that Democrats long have described as a hoax and a distraction.Senate Republicans renew their claims that Facebook, Google and Twitter censor conservatives | Washington Post
The tensions played out over more than three hours at a Senate hearing where Cruz, the leader of the Judiciary Committee’s constitution-focused panel, pointed to reports that he said showed a “consistent pattern of political bias and censorship on the part of big tech.”
"Not only does big tech have the power to silence voices with which they disagree, but big tech likewise has the power to collate a person's feed so they only receive the news that comports with their own political agenda," Cruz said."
