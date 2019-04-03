So perhaps sort of like access to Abbey Road at a bargain price but without Come Together and Something?... Check here for a consolidated view of the tweetstorm referenced below.
"In addition to allowing their publications to be part of Apple’s big bundle, publishers have risked cannibalizing their own subscription efforts by signing on. At $9.99 a month, Apple News Plus is a bargain, especially for casual readers. The Journal, by contrast, charges a monthly fee of $39 for digital access. Online subscriptions to The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Wired — all owned by Condé Nast — together cost more than $10 a month. The New Yorker by itself costs $7.50.Media Companies Take a Big Gamble on Apple | NYT
The day after the splashy announcement, The New Yorker found itself on the defensive after a Reuters headline blared: “Is it time to dump your New Yorker subscription?” In reply, Michael Luo, the editor of The New Yorker’s website, sounded off in a 13-part tweetstorm advising readers not to dump the magazine. Only a portion of its archive would be available on the Apple service, he wrote, and readers could miss out on certain articles by Ronan Farrow, Jane Mayer and Doreen St. Félix, not to mention the weekly crossword.
“The best way to read ALL that we do @newyorker every day and every week is to subscribe,” Mr. Luo tweeted."
