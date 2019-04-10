Pay different
"Last year, according to a regulatory filing Monday, the social-media platform reported that it paid Dorsey $1.40 (yes, one dollar and forty cents), a nod to the company’s former 140-character limit. It’s an unusual twist on what’s been called the $1 salary club -- a wealthy, rarefied group of founder-CEOs with such massive equity stakes in their companies that base annual salaries are token and inconsequential.Why Twitter paid CEO Jack Dorsey just $1.40 last year | Washington Post
While many companies have given their CEOs a $1 payday -- whether because they are wealthy founders or wanted to make a symbolic gesture during a crisis or tough times -- it’s unusual to see them “do something fun with it,” said John Roe, head of ISS Analytics. “I have not seen that before.” Twitter raised its number of characters from 140 to 280 in 2017."
