Tbd if Lyft's IPO timing was a long-term plan to constrain Uber's financing options... On a brighter IPO note, see Video conferencing company Zoom could be valued at $8 billion in upcoming IPO | Business Insider
"“There is a stigma attached to coming to market with a down round, whether it’s in the private market or the public market, because it undermines confidence,” said Nicole Tanenbaum, chief investment strategist at Chequers Financial Management. “This has certainly changed the landscape and created some concern for the future tech IPOs to come.”Why Pinterest’s set IPO price may worry tech investors | Washington Post
Lyft’s volatility since its March 29 debut has affected the psychology of investors, who see a company struggling to sustain its valuation, Tanenbaum said. A central criticism of many of the “unicorns” — privately held tech companies valued at $1 billion or more — is that their massive valuations do not yet translate into profit. “The biggest concern now is what does the investor appetite look like,” she said. “We are coming back down to earth a little bit from when Lyft IPO’d in March.”"
