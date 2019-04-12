Later in the article: "Reusing three engines and a fairing would be $96 million out of $103.5 million."
"Elon Musk tweeted that both SpaceX Falcon Heavy payload fairings were recovered for the first time. They will be reused on the Starlink satellite launch mission.SpaceX Recovered $6 Million Fairings So Falcon Heavy Will Be 92% Reusable | Nextbigfuture
The two side boosters and the center core were landed and will be reused.
This means that SpaceX will be able to reuse 92% of this Falcon Heavy launch. Only the roughly $7.5 million second stage will not be reused."
No comments:
Post a Comment