In other Facebook PR full-employment news, see Millions of sensitive Facebook user records were left exposed on public web, security researchers say | Washington Post
"Facebook has found a novel solution to the never-ending deluge of negative headlines and news articles criticizing the company: Simply paying a British newspaper to run laudatory stories about it.Facebook is partnering with a big UK newspaper to publish sponsored articles downplaying 'technofears' and praising the company | Business Insider
Facebook has partnered with The Daily Telegraph, a broadsheet British newspaper, to run a series of features about the company, Business Insider has found — including stories that defend it on hot-button issues it has been criticised over like terrorist content, online safety, cyberbullying, fake accounts, and hate speech."
