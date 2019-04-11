(Google+)--
"Now that Google+ is history, today, Google unveiled what will be offered to G Suite users in its place: Currents. The new app “enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, helping keep everyone in the know and giving leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees.”Google’s new Currents app is its enterprise replacement for Google+ | The Verge
The company says Currents has a new look and feel compared to Google+ — it seems somewhat similar to my eyes — and it’s been streamlined to make it faster to post content and tag it. Posts from a company’s top executives can be given priority in the Currents stream to make sure employees see it."
