Later in the article: "In Australia, an espresso maker wanted to deliver drinks, which Wing executives weren’t sure would be a great idea. But they tried it, and “it turned out to be fairly popular,” Burgess said."
"Wing, a delivery venture that is part of Google parent Alphabet, has become the first drone company to be certified as an “air carrier” by the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to launch a package-delivery service within months in Blacksburg, Va.Drone company Wing gets ‘air carrier’ approval from FAA, allowing deliveries that will launch in Virginia | Washington Post
Company executives said they plan to expand to other parts of Virginia and around the nation, though the timeline for that remains unclear. Uber, UPS and other companies are also working on securing related approvals from federal officials, who have been pushing to expand drone use even as concerns about security and privacy remain."
