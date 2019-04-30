Still searching for big businesses beyond advertising; also see Alphabet Falls $1 Billion Short of Revenue Forecasts, Blaming Strong Dollar | NYT and Google Continues Slump After Ad Revenue Growth Slows | Bloomberg, which notes "Revenue from Google advertising rose 15 percent, the slowest pace since 2015. That was a stark contrast to scandal-plagued Facebook Inc., which last week reported a 26 percent jump in ad sales."
"Google has grown in the public’s imagination through products such as its Waymo self-driving vehicles, package-delivering drones, Pixel smartphones and Chrome Web browser. But at day’s end, the business runs on advertising.Technology Google parent Alphabet’s stock tumbles on slow advertising growth | Washington Post
That’s why investors punished the Silicon Valley giant for showing cracks in its ad sales for this year’s first quarter. Shares of Google’s parent, Alphabet, tumbled by more than 7 percent in after-hours trading Monday after the firm said growth in advertising sales slowed to 15 percent from a year earlier, compared with 20 percent in the prior quarter and 24 percent a year ago."
