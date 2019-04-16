skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Peter O'Kelly's Reality Check
Better living through collaboration and conceptual modeling
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Apple Podcasts: An Infoslob Perspective
I published another conceptual data model post -- exploring Apple's powerful but not-always-intuitive Podcasts app
Apple Podcasts: An Infoslob Perspective | Infoslob
Posted by
pbokelly
at
11:33 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
▼
2019
(317)
▼
April
(65)
Apple Podcasts: An Infoslob Perspective
Notes and Domino Return to Their Roots | CMSWire
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quits Facebook, calls soc...
AT&T may have just signaled the end of Hulu as you...
SpaceX loses the center core of its Falcon Heavy r...
The World’s Biggest Electric Vehicle Company Looks...
Tracking Phones, Google Is a Dragnet for the Polic...
Apple reportedly spending $500 million to fund dev...
One Month, 500,000 Face Scans: How China Is Using ...
SpaceX Recovered $6 Million Fairings So Falcon Hea...
Julian Assange Might Have Already Won | Politico
P&G Puts Ad Platforms Like Facebook, Google on Not...
Disney’s new Netflix-killer will have a ton of mov...
Gartner and IDC agree: Global PC shipments fell to...
Uber, Losing $1.8 Billion a Year, Reveals I.P.O. F...
Senate Republicans renew their claims that Faceboo...
Hate Your Internet Provider? Look to Space | WSJ
Google’s new Currents app is its enterprise replac...
Atlassian gives Confluence a makeover, acquires Go...
It looks like Apple is about to break up iTunes | ...
Tesla and Panasonic Freeze Expansion of Gigafactor...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by Briti...
Elon Musk and Bill Gates are trying to do somethin...
Fiat Chrysler will pay Tesla to dodge billions in ...
Apple Has Hired Jaunt VR’s Founder Arthur van Hoff...
Ford CEO Tamps Down Expectations for First Autonom...
Apple’s $200 Billion Comeback: Services, Tariff Ho...
Facebook Seeks to Stop Asking Users to Wish Dead F...
Why Twitter paid CEO Jack Dorsey just $1.40 last y...
The UK is attempting a radical redesign of the int...
Ikea and Sonos made the ultimate speaker lamp | Th...
China Considers Ban on Cryptocurrency Mining Becau...
How to Read Any Paywalled Article From The Wall St...
Why Pinterest’s set IPO price may worry tech inves...
In China, an App About Xi Is Impossible to Ignore ...
Poll: Americans give social media a clear thumbs-d...
Blamed for Climate Change, Oil Companies Invest in...
For gamers, the clouds are rolling in | Boston Glo...
Apple News: an infoslob perspective
IBM artificial intelligence can predict with 95% a...
Amazon’s Rise in Ad Searches Dents Google’s Domina...
Amazon to offer broadband access from orbit with 3...
Amazon Is Making a Rival to Apple’s AirPods as Its...
Apple has poached another of Google’s top AI resea...
Exclusive: Google cancels AI ethics board in respo...
The Incredible Shrinking Apple | NYT
Facebook is partnering with a big UK newspaper to ...
Google’s brand-new AI ethics board is already fall...
Lyft Is Luring Investors, Just Not the Kind It Wan...
Andreessen Horowitz Is Blowing Up The Venture Capi...
YouTube reportedly discouraged employees from repo...
Robo-callers rang Americans’ phones 26 billion tim...
This teenager started playing video games 18 hours...
Media Companies Take a Big Gamble on Apple | NYT
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook may pay publishers t...
There Are Five Different Races in Streaming TV. He...
One week with Apple News Plus: a messy but good-en...
Amid Bitcoin Uncertainty, ‘the Smart Money Knows T...
Lyft plunges below IPO price, sending cautionary m...
“Are We at a Party, or a Wake?”: Journalists Wonde...
Apple News+ could lead to a massive value destruct...
Apple News+ Is Great for Magazine Lovers, But It’s...
Artificial intelligence group DeepMind readies fir...
Why Am I Seeing This? We Have an Answer for You | ...
‘Fortnite’ may be a virtual game, but it’s having ...
►
March
(72)
►
February
(80)
►
January
(100)
►
2018
(1150)
►
December
(76)
►
November
(87)
►
October
(96)
►
September
(86)
►
August
(98)
►
July
(89)
►
June
(88)
►
May
(101)
►
April
(101)
►
March
(121)
►
February
(95)
►
January
(112)
►
2017
(1099)
►
December
(80)
►
November
(92)
►
October
(99)
►
September
(80)
►
August
(83)
►
July
(71)
►
June
(97)
►
May
(108)
►
April
(95)
►
March
(95)
►
February
(88)
►
January
(111)
►
2016
(1356)
►
December
(72)
►
November
(111)
►
October
(122)
►
September
(85)
►
August
(102)
►
July
(101)
►
June
(127)
►
May
(117)
►
April
(127)
►
March
(147)
►
February
(107)
►
January
(138)
►
2015
(1507)
►
December
(97)
►
November
(100)
►
October
(142)
►
September
(127)
►
August
(109)
►
July
(124)
►
June
(124)
►
May
(126)
►
April
(137)
►
March
(132)
►
February
(137)
►
January
(152)
►
2014
(1548)
►
December
(115)
►
November
(108)
►
October
(144)
►
September
(139)
►
August
(120)
►
July
(116)
►
June
(132)
►
May
(110)
►
April
(154)
►
March
(133)
►
February
(117)
►
January
(160)
►
2013
(1500)
►
December
(106)
►
November
(100)
►
October
(121)
►
September
(109)
►
August
(114)
►
July
(110)
►
June
(120)
►
May
(156)
►
April
(140)
►
March
(153)
►
February
(126)
►
January
(145)
►
2012
(1865)
►
December
(118)
►
November
(147)
►
October
(153)
►
September
(116)
►
August
(157)
►
July
(155)
►
June
(161)
►
May
(186)
►
April
(166)
►
March
(197)
►
February
(148)
►
January
(161)
►
2011
(2405)
►
December
(169)
►
November
(157)
►
October
(200)
►
September
(214)
►
August
(199)
►
July
(235)
►
June
(237)
►
May
(170)
►
April
(194)
►
March
(212)
►
February
(181)
►
January
(237)
►
2010
(2225)
►
December
(218)
►
November
(216)
►
October
(204)
►
September
(193)
►
August
(159)
►
July
(205)
►
June
(177)
►
May
(160)
►
April
(160)
►
March
(166)
►
February
(171)
►
January
(196)
►
2009
(1724)
►
December
(198)
►
November
(133)
►
October
(205)
►
September
(200)
►
August
(130)
►
July
(116)
►
June
(105)
►
May
(108)
►
April
(116)
►
March
(161)
►
February
(125)
►
January
(127)
►
2008
(1763)
►
December
(141)
►
November
(143)
►
October
(156)
►
September
(191)
►
August
(99)
►
July
(139)
►
June
(134)
►
May
(159)
►
April
(129)
►
March
(153)
►
February
(166)
►
January
(153)
►
2007
(1726)
►
December
(101)
►
November
(155)
►
October
(186)
►
September
(141)
►
August
(116)
►
July
(163)
►
June
(104)
►
May
(164)
►
April
(100)
►
March
(158)
►
February
(164)
►
January
(174)
►
2006
(1866)
►
December
(120)
►
November
(156)
►
October
(130)
►
September
(148)
►
August
(187)
►
July
(129)
►
June
(159)
►
May
(172)
►
April
(120)
►
March
(232)
►
February
(144)
►
January
(169)
►
2005
(1578)
►
December
(109)
►
November
(118)
►
October
(149)
►
September
(122)
►
August
(107)
►
July
(123)
►
June
(158)
►
May
(141)
►
April
(115)
►
March
(142)
►
February
(125)
►
January
(169)
►
2004
(1573)
►
December
(119)
►
November
(130)
►
October
(106)
►
September
(124)
►
August
(188)
►
July
(153)
►
June
(120)
►
May
(135)
►
April
(150)
►
March
(117)
►
February
(104)
►
January
(127)
►
2003
(1208)
►
December
(91)
►
November
(103)
►
October
(126)
►
September
(106)
►
August
(124)
►
July
(115)
►
June
(122)
►
May
(97)
►
April
(86)
►
March
(59)
►
February
(88)
►
January
(91)
►
2002
(1061)
►
December
(64)
►
November
(60)
►
October
(93)
►
September
(90)
►
August
(91)
►
July
(95)
►
June
(126)
►
May
(111)
►
April
(174)
►
March
(157)
The contents of this site are my personal opinions and do not represent my employer's view in any way.
No comments:
Post a Comment