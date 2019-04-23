See this Sierra Club page for the guide; on a related note, Finding a place to charge your EV is easy with Google Maps | Google Keyword blog
"The Sierra Club marked Earth Day on Monday with an updated consumer’s guide to electric vehicles.Sierra Club’s new guide to plug-in electric vehicles is out just in time for Earth Day | Washington Post
The interactive guide offers information on dozens of plug-in vehicles. There’s a quick questionnaire that helps to match a person’s driving habits and pocketbook to a selection of vehicles that most meet his or her needs.
By using their Zip codes, users can also find out what governmental policies and financial incentives are available. The guide will even analyze fuel savings compared with popular gas-powered vehicles in that area and calculate the vehicle’s emissions efficiency based on how green your area’s energy supply is. Since the Sierra Club’s last update in 2015, an additional 20 vehicles have been added to the guide."
No comments:
Post a Comment