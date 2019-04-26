Reading between the lines, Amazon's Goodreads (acquired in 2013) assimilation is apparently complete
"We have been so blessed to have had the opportunity to see Goodreads grow from an idea we started in our living room in 2006 to a flourishing community of over 90 million readers worldwide and an amazing team of employees. We dedicated the last 13 years of our lives to this mission of helping people find and share books they love, and we can’t think of a better way to have spent that time.A Letter from Our Founders | Goodreads blog
We’re planning on stepping back from Goodreads as its CEO and Editor-in-Chief at the end of May, and will become advisors to the company. Veronica Moss, who has successfully led our Revenue & Operations here for the past four years, is stepping into the role of Goodreads CEO. She's one of the strongest leaders we have had the pleasure of working with and shares our vision for Goodreads. We have full confidence in Veronica and the future potential of Goodreads and we look forward to cheering on the team as advisors. The Goodreads mission and commitment to being a place for all readers and a place for open discourse will continue to flourish."
