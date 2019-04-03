For some background context, see How Fortnite Captured Teens’ Hearts and Minds | New Yorker (from May 2018; no subscription -- The New Yorker or News+ -- required, although it counts against your monthly free-article quota, if you don't have a subscription...)
"Griffin Spikoski spends as much as 18 hours a day glued to his computer screen playing the wildly popular, multi-player video game Fortnite.This teenager started playing video games 18 hours a day. Now he makes more money than most adults. | Washington Post
His YouTube channel — where he regularly uploads videos of himself playing the online game — has nearly 1.2 million subscribers and more than 71 million views; figures that have netted him advertisers, sponsorships and a steady stream of income.
Last year, that income totaled nearly $200,000.
The healthy sum — more than enough to comfortably raise a family in most American cities — is all the more impressive considering Spikoski is 14 years old."
