Thursday, April 11, 2019

Atlassian gives Confluence a makeover, acquires Good Software | TechCrunch

For more details, see Confluence Cloud reimagined: 15+ new features (and counting!) | Atlassian blog
"Atlassian today announced a new version of Confluence, its collaboration platform. While the company has recently focused more on tools like Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, Confluence  has continued to gain traction as a content collaboration tool for technical and non-technical teams. Indeed, even though it’s been quiet around it, it’s the second-most revenue-generating product for Atlassian right now. With this release, Atlassian is once again putting the spotlight on Confluence.

To do this, Atlassian also today announced that it has acquired Good Software, a company that makes analytics tools for Confluence users and admins."
Atlassian gives Confluence a makeover, acquires Good Software | TechCrunch
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 