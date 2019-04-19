Check the full post for 13 additional laws
The fundamental laws of Facebook | Without Bullshit"To that end: here are the fundamental laws of Facebook, which will explain not just this violation but all future violations:
- Facebook’s algorithm is supreme. All policies and engineering efforts serve the algorithm.
- The algorithm thrives on engagement. It will always evolve in directions that increase engagement. This imperative is stronger than all other forces including morality, humanity, shame, and logic.
- The algorithm generates revenue through targeted advertising, but this is an effect, not a cause. It is the algorithm, not the advertising, that rules all.
- Facebook management’s job is to more effectively serve the algorithm. All “decision-making” is actually in further service to the algorithm.
- The algorithm wants data. All of Facebook’s workers must increase the data available to the algorithm."
