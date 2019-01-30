Evidently not yet feeling constrained by Microsoft Teams or Workplace by Facebook...
"We are grateful for the customers who have put their trust in Slack to help them transform their organizations and be more productive. Slack is uniquely supporting teams at scale; it is used by 65 of the Fortune 100, and we’ve expanded our impact in these organizations by adding hundreds of thousands of new users within them since last year.With 10+ million daily active users, Slack is where more work happens every day, all over the world | Slack blog
But it’s not just these large enterprises that are changing the way they work. The number of paid customers worldwide has grown by more than 50% over the past year and now tops 85,000. These include organizations with tens of people alongside those with tens of thousands, and they span nearly every kind of work: accountants, customer support reps, engineers, lawyers, journalists, dentists, chefs, detectives, executives, scientists, farmers, hoteliers, salespeople, and all kinds of other people use Slack to coordinate election coverage, diagnose network problems, review code, negotiate budgets, plan marketing campaigns, approve menus, review job candidates, and organize disaster response teams, along with countless other tasks."
