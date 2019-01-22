I think I'll pass on the beta test phase of this technology...
"Uber is apparently working to integrate autonomous driving and sensing technology into their electric bicycles and scooters, according to 3D Robotics CEO Chris Anderson. Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) made the announcement this weekend at a DIYRobocars event.Uber is working on autonomous electric bicycles and scooters, opens robotics division | Electrek
Autonomous electric bicycles and scooters may be able to drive themselves to charging locations or reposition themselves to locations with higher demand.
Currently, both tasks require trucks and vans to collect and disperse the electric bicycles and scooters. Autonomous driving would eliminate that requirement, cutting down on the cost of labor and fuel, as well as reducing emissions."
