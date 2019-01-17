On a related note, see Fox News Debuts Premium Channel For 24-Hour Coverage Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez | The Onion [satire]
"The House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee is hosting a session Thursday morning with Ocasio-Cortez of New York (@AOC – 2.42 million followers) and Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut (@jahimes – 76,500 followers) "on the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling."Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a social media star, to school House Democrats on Twitter use | USA Today
The lesson comes as a generational divide between members of Congress and the tech platforms they oversee has been on full display.
[...]
The pair will be joined by representatives from Twitter and the House Administration Committee for the briefing.
House Democrats may not be the only group getting a Twitter lesson. Nicholas Pacilio, a spokesman for Twitter, said the platform conducts training on both sides regularly, "but they’re way more frequent at the beginning of every new Congress.""
