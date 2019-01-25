Tbd if we'll ever know the rest of the Bing-in-China story; in other Microsoft service access news, Microsoft Office 365 users in Europe unable to access mailboxes for a full day | ZDNet
"While Bing is not widely used in China, it has been one of the few remaining portals to the broader internet as the government isolates China’s internet from the rest of the world. Bing has survived in part because Microsoft has worked to follow the government’s censorship practices around political topics. It has also cooperated with the government in developing other parts of its business, such as working with a state-run firm that supplies the military to produce a government-approved version of its Windows 10 software.Microsoft’s Bing Back Online in China After Apparent Blockage | NYT
“There are times when there are disagreements, there are times when there are difficult negotiations with the Chinese government, and we’re still waiting to find out what this situation is about,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, said in an interview with Fox Business Network at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Mr. Smith acknowledged that Microsoft had fewer legal rights in China than in other countries.
“There are certain principles that we think it’s important to stand up for,” he said, “and we’ll go at times into the negotiating room and the negotiations are sometimes pretty darn direct.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment