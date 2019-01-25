Tbd when Google DeepMind will introduce AlphaGovernment... For details: AlphaStar: Mastering the Real-Time Strategy Game StarCraft II | DeepMind blog
"In a stunning demonstration of how far AI capabilities have come, AlphaStar — a new AI system from Google’s DeepMind — competed with pro players in a series of competitive StarCraft games. StarCraft is a complicated strategy game that requires players to consider hundreds of options at any given moment, to make strategic choices with payoffs a long way down the road, and to operate in a fast-changing environment with imperfect information. More than 200,000 games are played every day.StarCraft is a deep, complicated war strategy game. Google’s AlphaStar AI crushed it. | Vox
The demo was streamed live on YouTube and Twitch and had been highly anticipated — not just among gamers but also among AI enthusiasts — since it was announced on Tuesday.
The results were stunning: AlphaStar won all but one of the games it played."
No comments:
Post a Comment