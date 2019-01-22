Also see Your city street may soon turn into a grocery aisle | Boston Globe (source of photo below)
"Unlike a typical grocery delivery services, which requires customers to select groceries online first, food-filled Robomart vehicles — which can reach 25 miles per hour — will be dispatched to a particular neighborhood, where customers can summon one via an app. Though there is no human on board, but the delivery vehicles will be operated by people from another location using “cameras and navigation systems,” according to the Globe.This startup is launching a remote-controlled ‘grocery store on wheels' | Washington Post
Once it has arrived, customers can open the vehicle’s sliding glass doors using the app, giving them access to a selection of fruits, vegetables, “convenient food items” and even hot meals, Ahmed said.
The vehicles’ RFID and computer vision technology automatically track each item that is removed from the vehicle before charging the customer’s account and emailing them a receipt, he said, noting that that once the doors close the transaction is complete. Asked how much food can fit in a single vehicle, Ahmed said a single vehicle — which is about 12 feet long and six feet tall — can hold about a half-ton of goods."
