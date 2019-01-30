From an extensive Jigsaw overview
"Tech giants have experimented with various combinations of human moderation, AI algorithms, and filters to wade through the deluge of content flowing through their feeds each day. Jigsaw is trying to find a middle ground. The Alphabet subsidiary and tech incubator, formerly known as Google Ideas, is beginning to prove that machine learning (ML) fashioned into tools for human moderators can change the way we approach the internet's toxicity problem.How Google's Jigsaw Is Trying to Detoxify the Internet | PCMag
Perspective is an API developed by Jigsaw and Google's Counter Abuse Technology team. It uses ML to spot abuse and harassment online, and scores comments based on the perceived impact they might have on a conversation in a bid to make human moderators' lives easier."
