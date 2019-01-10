See the full article for other Manafort tech challenges. Final paragraph: "Of course, Manafort could have avoided this whole mess by not committing crimes in the first place. However, he also really struggled to cover them up."
"In this redacting fail, Manafort’s lawyers revealed that Mueller alleges the former Trump campaign chair shared polling data “related to the 2016 presidential campaign” with Konstantin Kilimnik, a political consultant the FBI says is connected to Russian intelligence. The “hidden” paragraphs also indicate that the government believes Manafort initially lied to the special counsel and investigators about discussing a Ukraine peace plan with Kilimnik and meeting with him in Spain.Paul Manafort Is Terrible With Technology | Wired
At this point, Manafort’s complicated legal battle with Mueller’s office has dragged on for over a year. But this latest wrinkle is evidence of a problem that has plagued the former lobbyist even longer than that: He appears to be very bad at using technology, at least according to evidence that has been made public in court and in leaked documents."
