For other iOS 12.2 hints, see iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod Touch without Touch ID | 9to5Mac
"Today, we’ve been able to activate the landing page for this new service on Apple News running on iOS 12.2. It looks like the subscription service will be called “Apple News Magazines” and it will be associated to the user’s iTunes Store account, just like Apple Music. There are many mentions of “bundle subscription” in this beta, which makes us believe this can be a part of Apple’s plan to release an all-in-one media subscription which will include Apple Music, TV shows and magazines.Images show Apple preparing News app in iOS 12.2 for new magazine subscription service | 9to5Mac
It’s unclear when this will become available to the public, but with the internal testing happening now and the other rumored new products and services, it’s possible that we’ll see an event in March which would include the announcement of the new TV shows service, Apple News Magazines and this all-in-one bundle subscription."
