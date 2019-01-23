What could possibly go wrong?...
"The whole experiment is likely to face immediate challenges as the price of Bitcoin declines, after a spectacular rise tempted investors around the world to bet on cryptocurrencies.Despite Bitcoin’s Dive, a Former Soviet Republic Is Still Betting Big on It | NYT
Most companies tend to lose money when the price of Bitcoin falls below energy costs, and mining operators worldwide have recently been scaling back. The largest mining company, the Chinese company Bitmain, has been closing offices and laying off workers. Last week, Bitfury announced layoffs at a facility in Canada.
Georgia, however, has been betting its economy on luring blockchain technology, the encrypted storage capability behind all crypto transactions."
