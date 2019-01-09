I had not realized my life was incomplete without a roll-up TV...
"Hello future, you are weird.Self-rolling suitcases and roll-up TVs: CES 2019’s craziest and coolest gadgets | Washington Post
At least it is here at CES 2019, the tech industry’s biggest annual conference. It’s where companies big and small come to launch gadgets and test new ideas.
Not all of them make it to stores. But there’s an eternal optimism that technology can solve, well, almost any problem — even ones you never knew you had. There are suitcases that push themselves and automatic toilets for dogs.
The big news this year is that artificial intelligence is working its way into all sorts of places, from your bedroom to the concierge desk. Amazon’s Alexa is battling with Google Assistant to control our fans, faucets, clocks, you name it. Alexa is winning the race for more gadgets, though Google seems smarter — just ask it to be your interpreter."
