"Revenues for Apple's wearable products, particularly the Apple Watch and AirPods wireless headphones, have exceeded the iPod's revenues when the music player was "at its peak," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday.Apple's wearables revenue is already exceeding peak iPod sales, Tim Cook says | CNBC
"On a trailing basis, ... the revenue for wearables is already 50 percent more than iPod was at its peak," Cook told CNBC in an interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.
He added that the Watch and the AirPods have each generated between four and six times more in sales than the iPod had generated in the same amount of time since its launch."
