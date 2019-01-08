Because people who plan to live forever will need electric vehicles...
"Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison has emerged as the second-biggest individual investor in Tesla Inc. with a holding worth $1 billion in the electric carmaker.Oracle’s Ellison Reveals $1 Billion Stake in Tesla | Bloomberg
His stake was confirmed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The disclosure came after Ellison, a close friend of Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and a fellow larger-than-life technology titan, became a director in December."
