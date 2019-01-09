For more details, see this MarkZ post
"There will be a lot of people who don’t care to hear from Zuckerberg right now. His company is at the center of virtually every major issue facing the internet today — from so-called fake news to hate speech to internet addiction. Facebook is the current poster child for digital privacy mishaps and creepy ad targeting.Mark Zuckerberg wants to talk about the future. We should probably listen. | Recode
People are pretty much fed up.
But I’d say that’s all the more reason that we should hear from Zuckerberg more regularly. As arguably the most powerful internet executive around — he controls a company with well over two billion monthly users for a single product — understanding how Zuckerberg views the future will be key to the rest of us preparing for it. If he has wonky ideas about the future of artificial intelligence, for example, it could be useful to know about those now, before Facebook implements them to everyone who has a smartphone."
