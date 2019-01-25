An understatement-of-the-year candidate
"The social media platform is investing billions of dollars a year to improve the security of its network, Sandberg said in an interview hosted by German newspaper Die Zeit and UK law firm CMS at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Sandberg says Facebook must earn back trust | Reuters
“We did not anticipate all of the risks from connecting so many people,” Sandberg said, adding that the site had added features that give users greater control over their personal information.
The 15-year-old technology company has been a darling of California’s Silicon Valley, making stars out of its founder, chief executive and chairman Mark Zuckerberg, and Sandberg, known for her feminist manifesto “Lean In”. But its shares have fallen roughly 33 percent since July to $144 due to concerns about user privacy."
No comments:
Post a Comment