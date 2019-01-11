T-Mobile and Verizon are also "winding down" similar services; tangentially, see Your Old Tweets Give Away More Location Data Than You Think | Wired
"AT&T said Thursday it will stop selling its customers' location data to third-party service providers after a report this week said the information was winding up in the wrong hands.AT&T says it’ll stop selling your location data, amid calls for a federal investigation | Washington Post
The announcement follows sharp demands by federal lawmakers for an investigation into the alleged misuse of data, which came to light when Motherboard revealed a complex chain of unauthorized information-sharing that ended with a bounty hunter successfully tracking down a reporter’s device."
