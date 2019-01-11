Friday, January 11, 2019

AT&T says it’ll stop selling your location data, amid calls for a federal investigation | Washington Post

T-Mobile and Verizon are also "winding down" similar services; tangentially, see Your Old Tweets Give Away More Location Data Than You Think | Wired
"AT&T said Thursday it will stop selling its customers' location data to third-party service providers after a report this week said the information was winding up in the wrong hands.

The announcement follows sharp demands by federal lawmakers for an investigation into the alleged misuse of data, which came to light when Motherboard revealed a complex chain of unauthorized information-sharing that ended with a bounty hunter successfully tracking down a reporter’s device."
