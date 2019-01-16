Tangentially (from November 2018), see Data could be what Ford sells next as it looks for new revenue | Detroit Free Press
"Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen announced a worldwide partnership on Tuesday that’s aimed at saving the two companies millions on development of pickup trucks, vans and transit vehicles, with an eye toward working together in the future on self-driving and electric cars.Ford and Volkswagen are about to make cars for each other | Washington Post
Under the alliance, each company will design and produce cars for the other. In Europe, Volkswagen will begin to sell Ford-produced medium pickups and commercial vans by 2022, and Volkswagen will develop a city-oriented van for Ford that would arrive by 2023. Each company would enjoy the flexibility to brand and market the new vehicles according to its own strategies, executives said."
