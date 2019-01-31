For another Facebook perspective, see Maybe Only Tim Cook Can Fix Facebook’s Privacy Problem | NYT
"Investors have worried that Facebook’s pledge to invest heavily to improve its privacy and security standards would blunt the company’s growth, but its fourth-quarter results appeared to soothe those concerns, sending its stock price up more than 11 percent after hours.Facebook keeps attracting digital ads, shares jump after hours | Reuters
“The worst is over for this social media giant,” said Haris Anwar, an analyst at Investing.com: “Its ad business and user engagement haven’t been affected despite all the negative blows of the past year.”
The company has struggled with scandals over improperly shared customer data and propaganda on its service that tarnished its image and made it the target of political scrutiny across the globe last year."
