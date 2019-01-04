In other weather data adventures, see 'A Kind Of Vague Hostility': Michael Lewis On How Trump Loyalists Run Agencies| NPR and Michael Lewis’s latest — available only as an audiobook — offers a severe weather warning | Washington Post
"One of the most popular online weather services in the United States, the Weather Channel app has been downloaded more than 100 million times and has 45 million active users monthly.Los Angeles Accuses Weather Channel App of Covertly Mining User Data | NYT
The government said the Weather Company, the business behind the app, unfairly manipulated users into turning on location tracking by implying that the information would be used only to localize weather reports. Yet the company, which is owned by IBM, also used the data for unrelated commercial purposes, like targeted marketing and analysis for hedge funds, according to the lawsuit."
