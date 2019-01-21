"Achieve more" by dumping your Windows Phone; tangentially, see Microsoft Wants Cortana to Play Nicely With Amazon and Google | Wired, which notes "The strategy is straightforward. If Microsoft can't own the platform, it still wants a presence."
"Microsoft said that on Dec. 10, 2019, it will stop sending "new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options, or technical content updates from Microsoft for free." In other words, there aren't going to be any more updates, and only a few phone models will even be supported until that final date.Microsoft recommends switching to iPhone or Android as it prepares to kill off Windows phones | CNBC
"With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device," Microsoft said. "Microsoft's mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices.""
