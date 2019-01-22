GDPR => Google Destined to Pay Regularly? On a related note, see Google Considering Pulling News Service From Europe | Bloomberg
"Despite Google’s recent changes to comply with the E.U. rules, the CNIL said in a statement that “the infringements observed deprive the users of essential guarantees regarding processing operations that can reveal important parts of their private life since they are based on a huge amount of data, a wide variety of services and almost unlimited possible combinations.”France fines Google nearly $57 million for first major violation of new European privacy regime | Washington Post
In response, Google said it is “studying the decision to determine our next steps,” adding: “People expect high standards of transparency and control from us. We’re deeply committed to meeting those expectations and the consent requirements of the GDPR.”"
