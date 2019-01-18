A busy day ahead for the Twitter PR department...
"But what if Trump tweeted that his followers should murder a journalist? Would that be enough to get him barred?Twitter CEO dodges question about banning Trump if he called for murder | CNET
"That would be a violent threat. We'd definitely ... You know we're in constant communication with all governments around the world. So we'd certainly talk about it," Dorsey said in a lengthy Q&A with The Huffington Post.
When pressed again about the question, the tech mogul said, "I'm not going to talk about the particulars.""
