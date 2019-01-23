More food delivery robots
"“Students and teachers have little free time as it is, so there is a convenience for them to have their food, groceries and packages delivered to them,” said Ryan Tuohy, Starship Technology’s senior vice president of business development. “Our goal is to make life easier, whether that means skipping the line, eating lunch on the lawn rather than in the cafe, or finding the time to eat better when studying for exams.”George Mason students have a new dining option: Food delivered by robots | Washington Post
“Commuters can even meet the robot on their way into class,” he added."
