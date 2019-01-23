Tbd when the IBM public cloud data center investment write-off will be taken... Also see IBM’s stock jumps 7% despite another decline in revenue | SiliconAngle
"IBM’s cloud strategy has focused on helping companies stitch together multiple cloud platforms rather than compete head on with “hyperscale” cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AMZN.O), Microsoft Azure (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O).Cloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump | Reuters
IBM’s cloud business overall grew 12 percent to $19.2 billion in 2018. It is one area IBM has actively looked to build and part of its “Strategic Imperatives,” which also include analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
The core cloud businesses performed “quite well” in the quarter and is consistent with an overall view that enterprises are increasingly moving into the full-scale cloud migration, MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis said."
