"Google is now rolling out a new feature in search named “your related activity.” This feature lets signed in Google users pick up on previous searches they’ve done related to the query they just added. So if they searched for cooking tips, then got pulled away for something and then came back later and did a related search, Google may show you this related activity card.Google lets users see their related search history with new card | Search Engine Land
What it does. Google will show you links to pages you’ve visited in the past through your search history. In addition, Google will show you the searches that led you to those pages. You can also mark a page to read or reference later. To do so, touch and hold the link to quickly add items on your activity card to a collection. Google said, “you can access your collections by tapping the menu on the top left of the Search page (on mobile web), or through the bottom bar of the Google app.”"
