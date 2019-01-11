Another huge WSJ scoop: Apple will release new phones this year, and they may have new features...
"Apple is reportedly planning to release three new iPhones later this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple will introduce a successor to the iPhone XR with an LCD display, alongside two other handsets. The high-end 2019 iPhone. presumably the largest of the three, is also rumored to include a triple camera system at the rear, in an effort that’s clearly designed to compete with the latest crop of Android handsets that include multiple cameras.Apple reportedly planning three iPhones for 2019, one with new triple camera system | The Verge
Renders of a triple camera iPhone leaked last week, with OnLeaks claiming Apple will introduce such a system later this year. It’s not clear what an additional camera at the rear of an iPhone will enable, but the rumors have emerged after reports that Sony is boosting its 3D camera output for chips that will power rear-facing 3D cameras on smartphones in 2019."
