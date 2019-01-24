Later in the article: "Blocking Bing would brick over one of the last holes in a wall of online filters that has isolated China’s internet from the rest of the world." Also see China Blocks Microsoft's Bing Due to Technical Error, Sources Say | Bloomberg. In other China + technology news, see In Davos, U.S. executives warn that China is winning the AI race | Washington Post
"Under China’s president, Xi Jinping, the last vestiges of the global internet have slowly disappeared from an online world that had already shut out Twitter, Google and Facebook.China Appears to Block Microsoft’s Bing as Censorship Intensifies | NYT
Now one of the last survivors, Microsoft’s Bing search engine, appears to have joined them — even though the American company already censors its results in China.
The Chinese government appeared to block the search engine on Wednesday, in what would be a startling renunciation of more than a decade of efforts by Microsoft to engage with Beijing to make its products available. If the block proves to be permanent, it would suggest that Western companies can do little to persuade China to give them access to what has become the world’s largest internet market by users, especially at a time of increased trade and economic tensions with the United States."
No comments:
Post a Comment